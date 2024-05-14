2,500 Acres Of Prime Data Center Development Land For Sale In Texas Will Boost Global Data Center Expansion

Prime 2,500+ Acre North Texas Industrial Land Now Available: Ideal for Next-Gen Data Center Development in the Dallas-Fort Worth Tech Hub Data Center News Dallas Texas: Prime 2,500+ Acre North Texas Industrial Land Now Available: Ideal for Next-Gen Data Center Development in the Dallas-Fort Worth Tech Hub

Roxanne Marquis, leading Texas land broker, to market 2,500 acres in North TX of industrial land, promising significant impacts on the global tech landscape.

Industrial land in Dallas Fort Worth of this size gives data center developers a a chance control the electrical capacity. AI is creating a fight for land with electricty reminesent of the oil boom.” — Roxanne Marquis

ROWLETT, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roxanne Marquis, a distinguished leader in data center land brokerage, has clinched a pivotal deal to market over 2,500 acres of prime high electrical capacity industrial land for sale in North Texas, earmarked for next-generation data center and industrial campus development. This strategic move is poised to significantly influence the global data center and industrial corporate campus landscape.

Situated in Dallas-Fort Worth TX, this extensive parcel of land benefits from top-tier electrical infrastructure, including service by ONCOR and ERCOT and access to 345kv transmission wires, making it an ideal location for both hyperscale and colocation data centers. The convergence of these factors creates a unique opportunity for substantial data center projects aimed at supporting the burgeoning demands of global technology enterprises.

"Dallas Fort Worth is not just a hub for capital; it's a nexus for the future of global technology," stated Roxanne Marquis of 8888CRE. "This land offers developers a canvas to design state-of-the-art data centers that not only meet today's technological demands but are also future-ready."

The timing of this announcement aligns with a period of explosive growth in the data center sector, driven by escalating needs for cloud computing, AI technologies, and enhanced global connectivity. The industry's shift towards sustainable and technologically advanced data solutions further elevates the significance of this development.

The size of the project and the electrical capacity will attract attention from major industry players, including Google, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft, as well as specialists like Digital Realty and Equinix. These companies are at the forefront of advancing data center technology and infrastructure, underscoring the strategic importance of this land in the context of global tech advancements. The current industrial development boom in Dallas TX has attracted an usually long list of companies, showing a comprehensive involvement of industry leaders that underscores the vibrant and dynamic nature of the data center construction market.

AI is creating a rush to market, as can be seen by the long list of companies below that have jumped into the market to develop industrial land into data center land.

The 2024 list of leaders in the data center land and industrial land development market are:

For those looking to capitalize on the digital infrastructure boom, and for developers ready to establish a presence in a premier data center market, Roxanne Marquis and 8888CRE offer unmatched expertise and opportunities.

"I invite you to discover how this land can be transformed into a pivotal hub for your data center operations or industrial corporate campus," encourages Roxanne Marquis.

For additional details, inquiries, or to arrange a consultation, please contact Roxanne Marquis at rose@8888cre.com or 972-805-7587

As the data center industry continues its rapid expansion and innovation, the strategic development of this land is crucial. Under the guidance of Roxanne Marquis, with her extensive expertise in real estate brokerage, the future of data center development in North Texas is set to redefine technological landscapes.