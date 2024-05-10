State DMV Opens Highlands Location

LINCOLN, NE – The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announces the opening of the new Highlands Service Center in Lincoln on Friday, May 17th. The office is located at 4700 Cattle Drive and will be open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The new location replaces the 500 West O Street office and continues the transformational business model currently used in the Omaha metro area. Customers will experience a more streamlined experience by completing their business in a single transaction with the examiner; removing the need to make a payment to a county treasurer staff member.

“Opening our new Highlands Service Center in Lincoln is another step in transforming driver license service delivery,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska DMV. “We are confident the new location will provide a modern and efficient service for those customers requiring in-person service. We continue to encourage eligible customers to take advantage of our online services.”

“I’m simply elated to improve the manner in which we provide services with the opening of our new Highlands location,” said Matt Coatney, Administrator of the Driver Licensing Services Division. “We have seen significant reductions in wait times and an enhanced customer experience at each of our three service centers in the Omaha metro area. Our aim is to replicate this improved service in Lincoln.”

The DMV will begin accepting appointments for all services on Monday, May 6th in advance of the Friday, May 17th opening. Applicants should schedule an appointment on the Nebraska DMV’s website: dmv.nebraska.gov

The final day for driver license services at the current 500 West O office will be Tuesday, May 14th. Driver license services will not be available in Lincoln/Lancaster County on Wednesday, May 15th, nor Thursday, May 16th to allow for operational equipment to be transferred. For May 15th and 16th, additional staffing will occur in some surrounding counties to assist Lancaster County customers. On Wednesday, May 15th, services will be available in Gage (Beatrice), Seward (Seward), Saunders (Wahoo) and Dodge (Fremont) counties. On Thursday, May 16th nearby counties with driver licensing services will be Saline (Wilber), Seward (Seward), Fillmore (Geneva), Cass (Plattsmouth) and Dodge (Fremont). If circumstances arise during this transition that cannot be met by our online services or expanded surrounding county hours, please contact the Driver Licensing Services division directly at (402) 471-3861.

Dozens of online services are also available at dmv.nebraska.gov

Most customers can renew their driver’s license and State ID Cards online, as well as update their address or order a replacement license.