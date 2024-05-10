Bridging the quantum gap: The Coding School and SandboxAQ launch quantum education and career exploration bootcamp

Qubit by Qubit students simulating a quantum gate rotation.

This free 1-week summer program is designed for undergraduate students and available to those enrolled at Minority Serving Institutions nationwide.

Being able to not only learn quantum, but develop a community of peers nationwide and connect with members of industry and academia, students will be empowered to design their own quantum futures.” — Kiera Peltz

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coding School’s Qubit by Qubit (QxQ), the world’s largest education initiative for early quantum learners, is pleased to announce a partnership with AI and quantum technology company SandboxAQ to advance quantum education. Together, the organizations are committed to undertaking projects that expand access to quantum information science (QIS) for a wide range of learners across the country. Their first point of collaboration will take place this summer in the form of Qubit by Qubit’s Quantum Tech Bootcamp, a free one-week virtual program for current undergraduate students enrolled at minority serving institutions (MSIs). While this program strongly encourages the participation of underrepresented students in STEM, all students enrolled at MSIs are welcome.

The Quantum Tech Bootcamp promises to open new doors and create educational opportunities for young minds, helping ensure an equitable future for the quantum workforce and enriching the quantum community as a whole. The program will take place on July 22-26, 2024, and over the course of the week, students will be introduced to foundational concepts in quantum computing, including quantum mechanics and coding quantum algorithms in Python. Students will also be able to explore academic and career pathways in QIS and engineering, with mentors from SandboxAQ and Howard University, among others. To ensure accessibility, no prior quantum or programming knowledge is required to participate in the program.

This partnership comes at a critical juncture in the development of the quantum workforce. According to McKinsey’s 2023 Quantum Monitor Report, one in three QIS jobs remain unfilled. While it recommends utilizing masters-level students graduating in quantum technology–relevant fields to help bridge that gap, less than 15% of that student pool identifies as a member of an underrepresented community in STEM. Without thoughtful programming and opportunities to ensure students of all backgrounds have access to quantum education early on, the field risks having a large workforce gap exacerbated by a lack of diverse talent.

“In order to grow the quantum workforce and fill the existing skills gap, we must make quantum education more accessible to a larger, more diverse group of students whose backgrounds and perspectives will shape the future of our industry,” said Marianna Bonanome, Head of External Education Programs at SandboxAQ. “We’re proud to partner with The Coding School’s Qubit by Qubit to support our joint mission to advance quantum and STEM education, which will create new career opportunities and help build a thriving quantum ecosystem.”

“Qubit by Qubit is playing a pivotal role in addressing barriers that may hinder diverse participation in STEM fields. By offering this program for students at MSIs alongside SandboxAQ, we can tap into the unique perspectives and talents of students from diverse backgrounds, enriching the field with fresh ideas and innovative solutions while ensuring they are trained for the critical jobs of tomorrow,” said Kiera Peltz, Executive Director of Qubit by Qubit and Founder of The Coding School. “Being able to not only learn quantum, but develop a community of peers nationwide and connect with members of industry and academia, students will be empowered to design their own quantum futures.”

In addition to Howard University, QxQ will be partnering with other MSIs to enroll cohorts of their students, providing attendees with a local community as they participate in the virtual program. If your school or organization is interested in partnering on this program, please contact partnerships@the-cs.org.

For students interested, please apply here.

About The Coding School: The Coding School (TCS) is a 501(c)(3) tech education nonprofit on a mission to empower the next generation of STEM leaders, builders, and innovators. TCS is a global leader in emerging technology education, teaching over 50,000 students and educators in 130 countries with over 55% of students from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds. TCS’ quantum education initiative, Qubit by Qubit, offers a wide-range of first-of-its-kind programming; from classroom workshops to a full-year high school course, Qubit by Qubit has introduced over 20,000 students to quantum computing. Qubit by Qubit is partnered with a number of leading academic institutions, companies, and organizations, including IBM Quantum, Google Quantum AI, and Microsoft. To learn more about our organization and programs, visit: www.the-cs.org.