The Coding School: Pioneering the Future of Equitable Tech Education with AI and Quantum Computing Courses

The Coding School, a leading provider of cutting-edge STEM education and workforce development, has announced the launch of their fall course offerings.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coding School, a leading provider of cutting-edge STEM education and workforce development, has announced the launch of two first-of-their-kind, for-credit courses in emerging technologies - Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Introduction to Quantum Computing. Offered virtually with live instruction, these courses are designed to empower learners around the U.S. and globe with the necessary knowledge and hands-on experience to help shape the future of technology. Courses begin September 17, 2023, with registrations for both courses now open.



As a part of The Coding School’s commitment to innovative and equitable STEM programming, high school students around the world can receive transcript credit for taking these courses due to The Coding School’s Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) accreditation. To date, over 300 high schools have offered the courses for credit. Offering high school credit is a key step forward in ensuring students have access to future-forward education.

AI and quantum computing are two technologies that are poised to revolutionize entire industries. According to recent reports by McKinsey, quantum technologies have the potential to generate $106 billion in market value, and AI is posed to achieve $2.6 trillion in the next 15 years. With these nascent technologies evolving quickly, it is critical that the future workforce is literate in these technologies; currently, limited in-depth education, particularly for K-12 students and educators, is available. These courses aim to change that.

The Introduction to Artificial Intelligence course, sponsored by the Department of Defense STEM, offers U.S. high school students and educators the opportunity to delve into the realms of Responsible AI, exploring its applications, advancements, and ethical implications. By harnessing the power of AI, participants will gain insights into machine learning, natural language processing, and deep learning, as well as be equipped with the skills necessary to become future ethical leaders in the tech industry.

For the fourth year in a row, The Coding School’s Introduction to Quantum Computing is available to both U.S. based and international students in high school and above, including university students and members of the workforce. To date, over 12,000 students have successfully completed the course, representing every U.S. state and 125 countries. This course will provide participants with hands-on programming experience using quantum computing systems--delving into qubits, quantum algorithms, and quantum hardware.

"Our AI and Quantum Computing courses represent a chance for young minds to explore the uncharted territories of technology and become the innovators of tomorrow,” said Kiera Peltz, CEO of The Coding School. "We are grateful to our partners, such as the Department of Defense, for their commitment to training the next generation of diverse STEM leaders.”

Ensuring the future STEM workforce is diverse and inclusive is a key motivator for offering these courses. By offering the courses virtually with live instruction and few prerequisites, as well as by providing full tuition scholarships, students–irrespective of geographic location or socioeconomic background–will have access to critical knowledge and skills about these emerging technologies. Both courses will be taught by industry experts and experienced educators, offering immersive and enriching learning experiences to students. Participants will also have access to state-of-the-art tools and resources, ensuring hands-on practice and a comprehensive understanding of the subjects.

Registrations for Introduction to AI and Introduction to Quantum Computing courses are now open, and the courses begin September 17, 2023. As space is limited, interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spots early. To register and learn more about these courses, visit The Coding School’s website at: www.the-cs.org

For high schools who are interested in offering the course for academic credit, contact The Coding School directly at schools@the-cs.org for more information.

About The Coding School: The Coding School (TCS) is a leading provider of emerging technology education and workforce development training, dedicated to empowering students, educators, and current members of the workforce with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age. Through innovative programs and partnerships, The Coding School equips learners with the knowledge and resources to succeed in an increasingly technology-driven world. To date, TCS has taught more than 50,000 individuals globally from 125 countries with 60% of students from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds in STEM. To learn more, visit: www.the-cs.org.