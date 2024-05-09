Business Aviation Community Joins in NBAA’s Urgent Call to Pass FAA Reauthorization Bill

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, May 9, 2024 – Today, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) sent a strong message to Congress, bolstered with signatures from hundreds of business aviation stakeholders, urging lawmakers to move forward a long-delayed, long-term reauthorization measure for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“We encourage Members of the House and Senate to support the bipartisan, bicameral, compromise Amendment in the Nature of a Substitute to H.R. 3935, oppose non-germane amendments, and support swift passage of this critical legislation to enable general aviation to thrive, drive economic prosperity, and meet the evolving needs of businesses across the nation to ensure America remains the global leader in aviation,” NBAA wrote to transportation committee leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

Earlier this week, NBAA issued a Call to Action to members to add their names to the letter through the association’s Voter Voice resource. In less than 36 hours, more than 500 people across the business aviation community responded, demonstrating to Congress their constituents recognize the urgent need to secure a long-term reauthorization measure.

While passage of a final, five-year reauthorization bill was expected this week, on Wednesday the House voted on a fourth short-term extension, maintaining FAA operations through May 17. Senate lawmakers will need to follow suit before the current extension lapses May 10.

In addition to providing a long-term roadmap for FAA operations, the reauthorization bill also, “strengthens the safety, efficiency, and accessibility of general aviation,” the letter noted, adding the legislation also includes a first-ever general aviation title.

“We appreciate the provisions that prioritize safety, streamline regulations, and improve certification processes for general aviation aircraft, including advanced air mobility,” NBAA continued. “These measures will not only ensure the continued safe operation of general aviation but also promote innovation and technological advancement within the industry.”

The bill also includes prioritization for research and initiatives for sustainable fuels and technologies; improvements to the rulemaking process and modernization of the agency’s approach to pilot mental health; and efforts to bolster the industry’s next-generation workforce.

NBAA addressed the letter to Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), leaders of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, along with U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Rep. Sam Graves (R-6-MO) and Ranking Member Rep. Rick Larsen (D-2-WA).

Read the full letter to congressional leaders.

