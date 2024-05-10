Elegant Beverly Hills Estate Listed by Safir Shamsi of Rodeo Realty

380 Trousdale

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Realty presents an exceptional opportunity to explore the essence of Beverly Hills living, showcased by agent Safir Shamsi. Nestled discreetly on Trousdale Estate's prestigious street, 380 Trousdale Place embodies sophistication, elegance, and captivating city vistas.

This Contemporary Mediterranean masterpiece, listed at $29,995,000, boasts amazing features and meticulous design spanning 8,922 square feet. With 8 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, this property offers generous space for comfortable living. Positioned on a 43,000 square foot lot, Trousdale Estate's prime promontory provides rare flat land and unrivaled views.

Set upon a 43,000 square foot lot, guests are welcomed by impeccable landscaping and a grand entrance gate leading to a vast motor court. The open floor plan, characterized by high ceilings and expansive glass walls, offers stunning views of the Los Angeles skyline.

The gourmet kitchen connects to the family room and breakfast area, overlooking the inviting pool and spa, while the master suite indulges with dual baths and generous walk-in closets. Additionally, seven guest suites, a grand room with wet bar, and a formal dining room complete the estate, providing comfort and entertainment!

Outdoor amenities include al fresco dining spaces, a well-equipped outdoor kitchen, and a resort-style pool and spa, offering panoramic views that capture the essence of LA living.

Safir Shamsi, renowned for his decade-long dedication to curating luxury residential properties, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. With a passion for architecture and design, Safir delivers a concierge atelier experience to his clients, ensuring each transaction is seamless and tailored to their unique needs.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Safir's multicultural perspective, coupled with fluency in several languages, provides clients with a comprehensive understanding of the real estate market. His commitment to excellence has facilitated over $100 million in real estate transactions annually, earning him a stellar reputation among buyers, sellers, and peers alike.

For a private showing or further inquiries, please contact Safir Shamsi at (310) 400-2046 or via email at safir@shamsiproperties.com.

Don't miss your chance to experience the essence of Beverly Hills living – schedule your viewing today.