Joint U.S.–Sonora “Se Busca Información” initiative targets criminal organizations in Northern Sonora and Southern Arizona

TUCSON – The United States and the State of Sonora, Mexico announced 10 new criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative during a press conference at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona

The “Se Busca Información” initiative has identified 10 individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes ranging from human smuggling and narcotics trafficking to murder. The individuals are sought by Homeland Security Investigations and Sonoran law enforcement. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (U.S. Border Patrol and Office of Field Operations) and the Mexican State of Sonora, as well as other federal, state, and local law enforcement officers have agreed to cooperate and share information to arrest these dangerous individuals. This initiative is in the best interest of both countries to pursue a safer and more secure border.

“Homeland Security Investigations is proud to support this initiative aimed at capturing dangerous fugitives of the law,” said Fransisco B. Burrola, Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations in Arizona. “The more widespread information is available, our chances of arresting these targets greatly increases. By partnering with CBP and other law enforcement agencies, we make communities safer.”

The “Se Busca Información” initiative encourages the public on both sides of the border to anonymously report information about U.S. and Mexican citizens who are wanted criminals. People who have information about the targets can confidentially report this information to law enforcement at 520-310-5914. The public may also convey their information via the ‘WhatsApp’ application. The phone lines are open 24 hours a day and the calls go directly to Tucson Sector Border Patrol and partners agency call centers.

The 10 wanted individuals’ pictures are placed on posters, flyers, and other locations throughout the border region. In the United States, posters will be displayed at U.S. Border Patrol stations, immigration checkpoints and international ports of entry in the Southern Arizona border regions.

“We use every resource we have to locate and apprehend individuals who threaten our border communities and nation,” said, John Modlin, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent for the Tucson Sector. “Information gathered through the Se Busca initiative is extremely beneficial in this regard and it is a safe anonymous way for the public to assist law enforcement with keeping southern Arizona communities safe.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 520-310-5914 or via the ‘WhatsApp’ application.

The “Se Busca Información” Press Conference on May 9, 2024, at the Mariposa Port of Entry is available at the following link: Se Busca Informacion: Press Conference Video. The target poster is available at Se Busca Informacion: Tucson | U.S. Customs and Border Protection (cbp.gov).

