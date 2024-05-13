Negrita Smart Wins Second Place for the Book Grace Loves Her Neighbor at The BookFest® Awards Spring 2024
The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.
I hope this award will inspire others to pursue their own literary passions. All things are possible.”DADEVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Negrita Smart wins Second Place at The BookFest Awards Spring 2024 for the book titled Grace Loves Her Neighbor. The book is honored in the Children’s Beginning Readers category.
— Negrita Smart
The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, states, “We live in a society that loves stories, but often the storytellers aren’t valued or recognized for their creative visions. At The BookFest, we feel it is vital to show gratitude to storytellers. The BookFest respects and admires the authors, illustrators, and creatives who share their books with the world. Congratulations to the winners of this season’s competition. You have made an exemplary contribution to the literary field.”
Negrita Smart says, "I am honored to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that went into creating Grace Loves Her Neighbor. I am thankful for my family, friends, and colleagues who continually support me. I hope this award will inspire others to pursue their own literary passions. All things are possible."
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "I am delighted to announce Negrita Smart as the winner of Second Place Award at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was exceptional, and Negrita Smart should be very proud of this spectacular accomplishment."
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Negrita Smart is a small-town girl from Dadeville, Alabama. The first of her family to graduate from college, Negrita holds a Masters in Business Administration. As an author, she is a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators. Grace Loves Her Neighbor is the second book in a series of books which centers around the main character, five-year old Grace. The first published book is Grace And The Golden Rule. Negrita is driven to share life lessons with children through story-telling and relatable characters. Find out more on Negria Smart's website.
ABOUT THE BOOKFEST®
The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events and produces vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read, and those who love to write. It launched May 2020 at a time when lockdown forced many live events to be cancelled. Free to attend, the biannual event happens in the spring and fall, and streams panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award winner, The BookFest has recognitions from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, which has included: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; Robert G. Diforio; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, who is the founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.
Desiree Duffy
Black Chateau
