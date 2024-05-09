May 9 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Permanently Adopts Amended Election Rules; Files Notice of Temporary Adoption of Further Revisions
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
News Release
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
Media contacts
303-860-6903
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov
Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov
Denver, May 9, 2024 - The Secretary of State’s Office has adopted permanent rule revisions to ensure uniform and proper administration, implementation, and enforcement of Colorado election law. The Office has also issued a notice of temporary adoption, re-adopting the language of Colorado Election Rule 7.2.17 with immediate effect.
The permanent rule revisions specify the categories of county election costs that are and are not reimbursable by the State based on the Department’s interpretation of the statutory standard of “necessary and reasonable” under section 1-5-505.5, C.R.S. The rules further provide procedures for how counties may submit requests for reimbursement payments under the new reimbursement standards, among other things.
A public rulemaking hearing was held April 15, 2024 at 9:00 AM MT to hear testimony concerning the preliminary draft of permanent rules. This hearing was conducted in-person and via webinar.
Notice of Temporary Adoption (PDF)
Elections rulemaking hearing page
The permanent rules will become effective twenty days after publication in the Colorado Register, then superseding the temporary rules that are effective immediately.
Members of the public with questions about rulemaking should contact SoS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov.
Members of the press with questions relating to the rulemaking should contact communications@coloradosos.gov.