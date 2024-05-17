The Gringos Release New Single "90 Miles Per Hour"

I'm running 90 Miles an hour down the road to a broken heart...

SANDWICH, MA, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gringos, a band celebrated for their compelling blend of rock, jazz and blues, are proud to announce their latest single, "90 Miles Per Hour," now available on all digital platforms. Written and performed by Clyde Score, this song narrates the fiery saga of a young man's unrequited love and the turmoil that follows.

"90 Miles Per Hour" is a raw, powerful track that delves into the complexities of heartbreak and resilience. Featuring the masterful Danny Sneed on steel guitar and a poignant vocal appearance by Janna Bradshaw, Clyde’s daughter, the song brings together seasoned musicianship with polished storytelling.

Danny Sneed, a virtuoso whose expertise spans country, pop, and jazz, brings an emotional depth to the track with his steel guitar. A member of the Greater Arizona Country Music Association Hall of Fame, Danny's playing captures the song's intensity and the tumultuous journey of the heartbroken protagonist.

Janna Bradshaw lends her vocal talents to the song, adding a layer of soulful authenticity. A naturally gifted vocalist and performer, Janna’s contributions reflect her deep musical heritage and passion, making "90 Miles Per Hour" resonate with listeners on a visceral level.

Accompanying the release is a lyric video available on the band's YouTube channel, capturing the essence of the song through dynamic visuals that complement its narrative.

This release marks another milestone for The Gringos as they continue to enchant audiences with their storytelling prowess and musical versatility. For more information about The Gringos and "90 Miles Per Hour," please contact info4.gringos@gmail.com.

About The Gringos: The Gringos are a band rooted in rich musical traditions, known for their eclectic sound and captivating performances. Founded by Jim Miller, the band has a storied history of connecting with audiences through music that speaks to the human experience.

Media Contact: The Gringos Media Team Email: info4.gringos@gmail.com Website: The Gringos Official Site

