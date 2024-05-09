Alonzo Vargas Promoted to Director of Sales at LightWerks Communication Systems, Inc.
Empowering Growth Through Strategic Leadership: Alonzo Vargas Ascends to Director of Sales at LightWerks Communication Systems, Inc.CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LightWerks Communication Systems, Inc., a leading provider of audiovisual solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Alonzo Vargas to the position of Director of Sales. In his new capacity, Vargas will lead sales initiatives and strategies, driving growth and fostering client relationships at a strategic level.
Vargas brings extensive experience and expertise in sales and project management to his new role. He joined LightWerks in 2016, following nearly nine years of distinguished service at Magnolia HiFi. Throughout his career, Vargas has demonstrated a remarkable ability to establish and nurture strong partnerships with clients across various industries.
Among the notable organizations Vargas has collaborated with are Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Red Bull, Epson America, Group M, Harbor Day School, Harbor Regional Center, and the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). His dedication to understanding client needs and delivering tailored solutions has consistently resulted in successful outcomes and earned him widespread recognition.
Vargas's commitment to professional development is reflected in his attainment of the Certified Technical Specialist (CTS) certification from AVIXA, underscoring his proficiency and knowledge in the audiovisual industry.
"We are delighted to announce Alonzo Vargas's promotion to Director of Sales," said David Riberi, President at LightWerks Communication Systems, Inc. "Alonzo's proven leadership and exceptional track record make him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that he will continue to drive innovation and deliver value to our clients, further solidifying LightWerks' position as a leader in the industry."
In his new position, Vargas will continue to uphold LightWerks' commitment to excellence, driving growth, and delivering cutting-edge audiovisual solutions that empower organizations to connect through communication, collaboration, and engagement.
Please join us in congratulating Alonzo Vargas on his well-deserved promotion to Director of Sales at LightWerks Communication Systems, Inc.
