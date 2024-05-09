Submit Release
LightWerks Announces Michael Conway's Transition to Account Executive

Michael Conway, Account Executive at LightWerks Communication Systems

CARSON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LightWerks Communication Systems, Inc., a leading provider of audiovisual solutions, is pleased to announce the transition of Michael Conway from the role of Senior Project Manager to Account Executive.

Michael Conway brings over three decades of experience in the audiovisual industry, having commenced his career in 1992. With an Associate's degree in electronics and advanced coursework in broadcast maintenance, Conway has established himself as a seasoned professional with a profound understanding of AV technologies and systems integration.

During his tenure at LightWerks, Conway has demonstrated exceptional expertise in managing projects across diverse sectors, including commercial, educational, and healthcare. His track record encompasses successful deployments for prestigious clients such as Microsoft, T-Mobile, The Ohio State University, and Boeing.
As a Senior Project Manager, Conway showcased his proficiency in overseeing complex installations and navigating intricate engineering requirements. His comprehensive grasp of contract law further fortified his role, ensuring seamless project execution and client satisfaction.

In his new capacity as Account Executive, Conway will leverage his extensive industry knowledge and client-centric approach to drive business growth and cultivate lasting partnerships. With a keen focus on client engagement and solution-oriented strategies, Conway aims to further elevate LightWerks' reputation as a premier provider of audiovisual solutions.

"We are thrilled to announce Michael Conway's transition to the role of Account Executive," said David Riberi, President of LightWerks Communication Systems, Inc.. "Michael's wealth of experience, coupled with his dedication to client success, makes him an invaluable asset to our team. We are confident that his leadership will fuel our continued growth and solidify our position in the market."

David Riberi
LightWerks Communication Systems
+1 424-675-2600
email us here
