Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis Highlight the Success of Hope Florida and Present Awards to Hope Florida Partners

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. —Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis highlighted the success of the Hope Florida Initiative and awarded seven Panhandle nonprofit organizations with $20,000 each through the Hope Florida Fund. Recipients recognized by the Governor and First Lady were: St. Andrew Christian Care Center, Food for Thought Outreach, A Bed 4 Me Foundation, Caring & Sharing of South Walton, BeGenerous, and Vision of Hope. The Governor and First Lady also awarded $20,000 to First Baptist Church of Pensacola, one of the top five needs-meeting Hope Florida CarePortal churches in Florida.

Hope Florida funding awards are made possible by the generosity of the Florida private sector. Hope Florida utilizes Hope Navigators to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity and economic independence by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based communities, nonprofits, and government entities. This first-of-its-kind program brings together different parts of the community to maximize support and uncover new opportunities for those going through difficult times. Hope Navigators help individuals identify their needs, develop long-term goals, map out a path forward, and work to ensure all sectors of the community have a ‘seat at the table’ to be part of a lasting solution.

First Lady Casey DeSantis launched the Hope Florida Fund in July 2022 to harness the charity of the private sector to fund deserving local nonprofit organizations who are supporting the Hope Florida Initiative. Since Hope Florida’s launch, nearly 30,000 Floridians have reduced or are no longer reliant on government assistance, which is estimated to save the State of Florida nearly $800 million over 10 years. Hope Florida serves families, young children, vulnerable women, those facing crisis, and other Floridians in need.

“Hope Florida is leading tens of thousands of Floridians off of government reliance and into prosperity and self-sufficiency,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “As a result of the program, we are saving taxpayers millions of dollars – nearly $800 million over the next decade.”

“It was a pleasure to visit Bay County today to recognize and award funding to seven nonprofits in the North Florida community, including one of our top five CarePortal need-meeting churches,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “I am grateful for the opportunity to highlight their success and the continued success of the Hope Florida program.”

“Hope Florida has transformed the way Floridians in need access critical resources and its success is undeniable,” said Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris. “Its power lies in the strength and engagement of thousands of community partners from all sectors coming together to support a family in need and to provide hope. We are so grateful for the leadership of Governor DeSantis and First Lady DeSantis for their unwavering support and continued investment in the growth of this amazing program.”

“From his first day in office, Governor DeSantis has made engagement with our states’s, faith and community organizations a top priority,” said Erik Dellenback, The Governor’s Liaison for Faith and Community. “And now, as we see the results of what is happening through the Hope Florida movement created by First Lady Casey DeSantis, I believe we are standing witness to an incredible model of simple yet profound connection that will sweep across the nation.”

Floridians who are in need of support can connect with Hope Florida by visiting www.HopeFlorida.com or calling the Hope Line (850-300-HOPE).

