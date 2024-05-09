Sheridan Main Street project advancing nicely, Coffeen Avenue intersection to close earlier than scheduled

Sheridan, Wyo – Construction of Phase Two of the Downtown Main Street project is well underway and progressing nicely, particularly with regards to the installation of the waterline on Main Street as it is progressing ahead of schedule and has met the southern limit at the Coffeen Avenue/Burkitt Street intersection and needs to move into the Coffeen/Burkitt intersection sooner than later.

At the request of the project’s contractor, Oftedal Construction is asking WYDOT to close the Coffeen intersection earlier than scheduled so they can move into the intersection with the installation of the new waterline—rather than sit idle for two weeks as per the original schedule.

During previous conversations, WYDOT stated that Loucks Street and Coffeen/Burkitt would not be closed at the same time but has reconsidered that statement due to the benefit to the project and community of honoring the contractors request.

The closure of both Loucks and Coffeen would overlap approximately 2 weeks but would result in an earlier project completion date of late July. This change would also move the opening of Main Street from Loucks Street through the Works Street intersection to late June and the opening of the Coffeen/Burkitt intersection to late July.

WYDOT and the City of Sheridan believe that honoring Oftedal’s request is a win for the community, the business owners and residents that reside in the current closure area.

Beginning Wednesday, May 15 - weather dependent - the Coffeen Avenue/Burkitt Intersection will be closed to traffic until the end of July.

The Loucks Street intersection will remain closed until May 24th (weather permitting) with paving to be completed the week of May 13. Once the concrete is in place there is a required 7-10 day cure time before traffic can be allowed on the roadway. When the concrete test results have met specs, the Loucks intersection will open to traffic.

With the closure of both Loucks and Coffeen, motorists will have to make adjustments to the routes they take to access Main Street, Coffeen Avenue and South Main Street. Detours routes will be signed around the perimeter of the closure area and may include the following suggested alternatives.

· Northbound S. Main Street traffic will be detoured at College Street to Sumner Street (Ridley’s traffic signal).

· Westbound Coffeen Avenue and Main Street traffic will be detoured to Gould Street.

· Southbound Brooks Street traffic will be detoured at Brundage Street to N. Sheridan Avenue.

· Traffic signal times at Coffeen/Sumner will be lengthened to adjust for increased traffic volumes.

WYDOT, Oftedal and the City of Sheridan thank you for understanding and cooperation and look forward to an earlier completion date.