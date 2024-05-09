DNR enforcement actions, published 5/09/2024

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

Consent OrdersA consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Audubon County

Waspy’s Truck Wash, LLC

Comply with the treatment agreement effective April 7, 2016 or a new treatment agreement if one is accepted by the DNR; submit a plan of action to the DNR for approval that details a compliance plan to meet the treatment agreement's limits; and pay a $8,000 administrative penalty.

Chickasaw County

Brian and Carole Sipley

Attach a sign to the newly-installed flushing tank indicating that there is a "buried pipe below" or similar language to alert anyone digging in the area; construct a containment around the flush tank; update an emergency plan that details response protocols for tank leaks, ruptures, and other releases; and pay a $5,000 administrative penalty.

Jefferson County

Kenton Davis

Cease all illegal solid waste disposal; comply in the future with solid waste disposal laws; collect, containerize, and properly dispose of all solid waste remaining at the property; and pay a $2,000 stipulated administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.