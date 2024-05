Air quality permits for review, published 5/09/2024

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft or through the Iowa EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click on the Public Notice tab.

Buchanan County

Bertch Cabinet, LLC-Legacy Division-Jesup located at 1230 12th St, Jesup

The application was submitted to operate their existing Wood Kitchen Cabinets facility. The public comment period ends June 8.

Linn County

Cargill, Incorporated, 1710 16th Street SE, Cedar Rapids.

This application was submitted to operate their existing corn wet milling facility. The public comment period ends June 7.

Woodbury County

MidAmerican Energy Co. - George Neal South located at 2761 Port Neal Circle, Salix, Iowa.

The application was submitted to operate their existing Electric Services facility. The public comment period ends June 8.