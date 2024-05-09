MDC invites the public to an introduction to wingshooting program in Jefferson City on May 18

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to an effective wingshooting program at the United Sportsmen’s Club in Jefferson City May 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Wingshooting skills are pivotal to migratory and upland bird hunters, and participants of this program will learn the fundamentals of wingshooting. Participants can expect to learn about distance estimation, non-toxic shotshell ammunition selection for hunting, and shotgun patterning. There will be a presentation indoors followed by clay bird shooting and shotgun patterning outside.

Participants are asked to bring their own shotgun, and MDC will provide the needed ammunition. All firearms will need to remain in the participant’s vehicle until the shooting portion of the program begins. Participants are asked to pack their own lunch as a lunch break will occur.

This free event is designed for participants ages 11 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/46r. Questions about this event can be sent to Ashley Edwards at Ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov. The United Sportsmen’s Club is located at 4750 Henwick Lane in Jefferson City.