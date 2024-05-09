Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,260 in the last 365 days.

Auditor Arrests Couple Accused of Receiving Fraudulent Unemployment Benefits

Auditor Arrests Couple Accused of Receiving Fraudulent Unemployment Benefits

May 9, 2024

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Brandon Williams and Miranda Trulove for conspiracy to defraud the State of Mississippi to obtain illegal unemployment benefits from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) while Williams was incarcerated and therefore ineligible to receive unemployment benefits.

Williams made numerous phone calls from prison to Trulove, his wife at the time, requesting that she help him apply for unemployment benefits. Allegedly, Williams received the illegal benefits via a Way2Go debit card. The unemployment card was then used by Trulove on numerous occasions.

“These are the latest arrests we’ve made for unemployment fraud,” said State Auditor Shad White. “We will continue to use the latest technology and investigative techniques to uncover fraud, which is how we’ve been able to recover more money in the last five years than any other five-year period.”

If convicted, Williams and Trulove could each face up to 5 years in prison and $1,000 in fines. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.

You just read:

Auditor Arrests Couple Accused of Receiving Fraudulent Unemployment Benefits

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more