Statement from Governor Kathy Hochul

“Earlier today, a Thruway Authority maintenance worker lost his life while setting up a work zone on the I-90 in Henrietta. Another was injured in the same incident and remains in serious condition. We are heartbroken over this senseless death, praying for the recovery of the injured worker and grateful to first responders who sprang into action to support their fellow public servants. This incident is a tragic reminder: responsible driving is a life-saving skill, and all New Yorkers should remain alert, slow down and move over when approaching a work zone or stopped vehicle.”