Lenoss Medical Oversubscribes $4 Million Series A Financing
OsteoPearl VBA System, made from 100% cortical bone, introduces structure to combat the effects of osteoporosis.
Funding will accelerate commercialization, expand clinical evidence, and fuel innovative product development
Their expertise in the healthcare sector and proven track record of supporting disruptive medical technologies will be invaluable as we advance the development and commercialization of OsteoPearl.”PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lenoss Medical, a pioneering medical device company developing the innovative OsteoPearl biological allograft implant to address the critical need for osteoporotic vertebral compression fractures, today announced the successful closing of its Series A funding round. The Series A was oversubscribed with participation from Xcellerant Ventures, Highpoint Ventures, Vodia Capital, RightHill Ventures, and various Angel Investment Groups.
— Dom Messerli, Lenoss Medical Founder & CEO
The OsteoPearl implant is a novel biological allograft implant designed to stabilize painful vertebral compression fractures by providing a natural scaffold for physiological fracture repair. This technology has the potential to transform the way healthcare professionals approach treating osteoporotic vertebral compression fractures.
“We are thrilled to welcome aboard this new group of investors and to have closed and oversubscribed our Series A round,” said Dom Messerli, CEO and Founder of Lenoss Medical. “Their expertise in the healthcare sector and proven track record of supporting disruptive medical technologies will be invaluable as we advance the development and commercialization of the OsteoPearl implant. This funding allows us to accelerate our commercialization, expand clinical evidence, and fuel our innovative product development to improve patient care.”
For more information on the OsteoPearl system visit www.Lenoss.com.
About Lenoss
Lenoss Medical is a Providence, RI-based biomedical company focused on physiological repair of osteoporotic spinal fractures. The company's flagship product, the OsteoPearl system, is a biological allograft implant designed to provide natural bone where new bone is needed most.
###
Kevin Cooney
Lenoss Medical
marcomm@lenoss.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Lenoss Medical OsteoPearl Overview