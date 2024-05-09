Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,846 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,482 in the last 365 days.

Lenoss Medical Oversubscribes $4 Million Series A Financing

Lenoss Medical Logo

Image shows OsteoPearl implanted in a bone with osteoporosis.

OsteoPearl VBA System, made from 100% cortical bone, introduces structure to combat the effects of osteoporosis.

The OsteoPearl VBA System is the first and only fully biological solution for treating VCFs.

The OsteoPearl VBA System is the first and only fully biological solution for treating VCFs.

Funding will accelerate commercialization, expand clinical evidence, and fuel innovative product development

Their expertise in the healthcare sector and proven track record of supporting disruptive medical technologies will be invaluable as we advance the development and commercialization of OsteoPearl.”
— Dom Messerli, Lenoss Medical Founder & CEO
PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lenoss Medical, a pioneering medical device company developing the innovative OsteoPearl biological allograft implant to address the critical need for osteoporotic vertebral compression fractures, today announced the successful closing of its Series A funding round. The Series A was oversubscribed with participation from Xcellerant Ventures, Highpoint Ventures, Vodia Capital, RightHill Ventures, and various Angel Investment Groups.

The OsteoPearl implant is a novel biological allograft implant designed to stabilize painful vertebral compression fractures by providing a natural scaffold for physiological fracture repair. This technology has the potential to transform the way healthcare professionals approach treating osteoporotic vertebral compression fractures.

“We are thrilled to welcome aboard this new group of investors and to have closed and oversubscribed our Series A round,” said Dom Messerli, CEO and Founder of Lenoss Medical. “Their expertise in the healthcare sector and proven track record of supporting disruptive medical technologies will be invaluable as we advance the development and commercialization of the OsteoPearl implant. This funding allows us to accelerate our commercialization, expand clinical evidence, and fuel our innovative product development to improve patient care.”

For more information on the OsteoPearl system visit www.Lenoss.com.

About Lenoss

Lenoss Medical is a Providence, RI-based biomedical company focused on physiological repair of osteoporotic spinal fractures. The company's flagship product, the OsteoPearl system, is a biological allograft implant designed to provide natural bone where new bone is needed most.

###

Kevin Cooney
Lenoss Medical
marcomm@lenoss.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Lenoss Medical OsteoPearl Overview

You just read:

Lenoss Medical Oversubscribes $4 Million Series A Financing

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more