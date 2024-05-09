News Release - Fire Investigation - Stowe, VT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1003204

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: Williston Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: May 8, 2024 – Time of Call: 3:45 pm.

LOCATION: 352 South Main Street Stowe, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

OFFENSES: N/A

OFFENDER: N/A

Age:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM - Business Name: Kit Lender

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 8, 2024, at approximately 3:45 p.m. the Stowe Fire Department was notified of a fire at a business located at 352 South Main Street in Stowe, VT. Responding fire crews found fire coming from a second story window on the southwest corner of the building. Flames quickly spread throughout the second story of the outdoor gear rental business and breached the roof and other windows. The Stowe fire department was able to complete suppression of the fire with mutual aid from the Waterbury Fire Department and Morrisville Fire department.

As part of Fire Chief Scott Reeves assessment of the fire scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) to assist with the origin and cause examination.

On May 9, 2024, investigation from the FEIU conducted an examination of the fire scene. The fire began in the breakroom located on the southwest corner of the second floor. Due to the amount of combustible materials stored on the second floor the fire was able to spread rapidly. The cause of the fire is considered undetermined but most likely the result of an electrical failure within a wall outlet. The fire does not appear to be the result of direct human involvement.

There were no injuries reported during the fire, its suppression, or investigation of the fire.

The business, Kit Lender, is owned by Forrest Shinners of Stowe, VT. Much of the inventory and contents in the warehouse were destroyed or severely damaged during the fire. The loss is estimated to be more than $1.4 million with an additional $200,000 in damage to the building.

Matthew Hill

Detective Sergeant – VT State Police

Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

3294 St George Road Williston, VT

Office – (802)878-7111 ext 4057

Matthew.hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI – CFI

NAFI - CFEI