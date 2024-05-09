New Haven // Two-Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B5002042

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 5/8/24 @ 1818 hours

STREET: Ethan Allen Highway

TOWN: New Haven

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michelle McCauley

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Bolt

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Benjamin Krans

AGE: 35

HEMLET? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sudbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha

VEHICLE MODEL: YZF-R6

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious Injuries

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 8th, 2024, at approximately 6:18 PM, the Vermont State Police received multiple 911 reports of a crash involving injuries between a motor vehicle and a motorcycle. Troopers responded to the scene located at 3629 Ethan Allen Highway in the Town of New Haven.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Operator 1 was traveling northbound on Ethan Allen Highway and was making a left turn into a parking lot when Operator 2 approached on a blind curve travelling south in the southbound lane. Vehicle 2 collided with Vehicle 1, resulting in both vehicles exiting the roadway. Operator 2 separated from Vehicle 2 and landed through a fence, causing property damage and injury. Vehicle 1 came to a complete stop in the yard of the business located there.

Both operators were evaluated by rescue personnel. Operator 1 was uninjured. Operator 2 was transported to Porter Medical Center for suspected serious injuries.

Vermont State Police was assisted by New Haven Fire Department, Middlebury Rescue and Snow & Tow Towing.

The Vermont State Police is requesting anyone who witnessed the crash contact Tpr. Nicole Twamley at the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919.