New Haven // Two-Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B5002042
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 5/8/24 @ 1818 hours
STREET: Ethan Allen Highway
TOWN: New Haven
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michelle McCauley
AGE: 61
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Bolt
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Benjamin Krans
AGE: 35
HEMLET? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sudbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha
VEHICLE MODEL: YZF-R6
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious Injuries
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 8th, 2024, at approximately 6:18 PM, the Vermont State Police received multiple 911 reports of a crash involving injuries between a motor vehicle and a motorcycle. Troopers responded to the scene located at 3629 Ethan Allen Highway in the Town of New Haven.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Operator 1 was traveling northbound on Ethan Allen Highway and was making a left turn into a parking lot when Operator 2 approached on a blind curve travelling south in the southbound lane. Vehicle 2 collided with Vehicle 1, resulting in both vehicles exiting the roadway. Operator 2 separated from Vehicle 2 and landed through a fence, causing property damage and injury. Vehicle 1 came to a complete stop in the yard of the business located there.
Both operators were evaluated by rescue personnel. Operator 1 was uninjured. Operator 2 was transported to Porter Medical Center for suspected serious injuries.
Vermont State Police was assisted by New Haven Fire Department, Middlebury Rescue and Snow & Tow Towing.
The Vermont State Police is requesting anyone who witnessed the crash contact Tpr. Nicole Twamley at the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919.