Attorney General Bird Challenges Biden’s Fight Against Fossil Fuels

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today joined a 25-state lawsuit challenging the Biden EPA’s new mandate that threatens existing coal-, natural gas- and oil-fired power plants.

The mandate forces coal and natural-gas power plants to use unproven technology or face mass shutdowns. Biden’s mandate will force Iowans to pay more for electricity and grapple with California-style blackouts and brownouts. This lawsuit follows a challenge Iowa joined against a separate Biden radical green agenda mandate, the MATS rule, that threatens coal-fired electricity while admitting it will lead to no health benefits.

“While Iowans are forced to pay higher prices for electricity, Biden is focused on advancing his radical green agenda,” said Attorney General Bird. “Biden’s attack on fossil fuels threatens the mass shut down of electricity industries, such as coal and natural gas, kills jobs, and compromises our power grids to cause power outages. I’m suing to hold Biden to the law and ensure Iowans have affordable electricity that they can count on.”

The States make the case that EPA cannot abuse its power with its Power Plan 2.0 mandate to sidestep Congress, attack fossil fuels, and devastate power grids.

Iowa joined the West Virginia and Indiana-led lawsuit, along with Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read the full petition here.

