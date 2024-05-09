Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,347 in the last 365 days.

Physicians supporting physicians during Mental Health Week

Two of his colleagues took their own lives while he was working at a hospital in England, prior to joining Vancouver Coastal Health in 2020. One may have been traumatized after volunteering to work with COVID-19 patients at the height of the pandemic and the other showed no visible signs of internal turmoil.

“Outwardly everything looked OK, even on the day he died,” says Iqbal. “It just came out of the blue. He didn’t reach out to anybody. That’s why we have this peer support group – to hopefully provide an avenue for people to reach out before they do something drastic. And it’s also completely confidential.”

Studies show approximately 90 per cent of doctors turn to other doctors when there’s an event at work and they’d like to talk to someone.

“Physicians often face chronic stresses that come with the job, along with a struggle for a healthy work-life balance,” says Iqbal. “I had to teach myself this after suffering a stress-related health condition with my vision in 2017, after a combination of work and home life difficulties. That’s when I first decided to explore physician wellness.”

He was able to fully recover his vision two months later after some adjustments to improve his wellbeing.
 

You just read:

Physicians supporting physicians during Mental Health Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more