University honors Omari Alexander with posthumous degree

Lenoir-Rhyne University will honor student-athlete Omari Alexander with a posthumous degree during the Hickory campus commencement ceremony on Friday, May 10.

Alexander, a 19-year-old sophomore from Concord, North Carolina, and member of the LR football team, was killed at an off-campus incident on November 20, 2021.

“Omari was a special young man who had a bright future. He will always be remembered fondly by his teammates and the LR community,” said Kim Pate, vice president for athletics.

Members of Alexander’s family will be in attendance at the commencement ceremony including his parents, the Rev. Russell and Shonja Alexander, who will accept the degree on his behalf.

“There is nothing more devastating for a university community than the loss of a student. This was particularly difficult for our LR campus, as we are a family who cares deeply for one another,” said Fred Whitt, Ed.D., university president. “I want to personally thank the Alexander family for joining us on campus. I hope they will take consolation, and some joy, in the knowledge this university forever remembers their son’s accomplishments, contributions and mark on our community.”

To honor his memory and provide assistance to future athletes who will pursue higher education at Lenoir-Rhyne, the Omari Alexander Memorial Scholarship fund was created last spring.