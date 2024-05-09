Rootstack shared its experience and innovation with colleagues at US tech events

Rootstack at MoveOn 2024 CTO Diego Tejera at MoveOn 2024 Rootstack at SXSW 2024

Innovation in Fintech, AI and health. Rootstack is strengthening its technology stack.

UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The exchange of experiences and knowledge is essential in the world of technology, where innovation and continuous learning are essential pillars for progress. Rootstack, a leading technology solutions company, recently shared its vast experience and latest innovations at various technology events in the US.

These opportunities not only allow you to showcase your expertise in the field, but also collaborate and learn from colleagues and professionals in the sector.

We promote strategic alliances at eMerge Americas 2024

Diego Tejera, CTO of Rootstack, attended this event that took place in Miami, USA, with the aim of connecting with colleagues in the technology industry and expanding our expertise. More than 20 thousand attendees traveled from 50 countries, creating an environment for exchanging knowledge and experiences.

Talks and presentations on artificial intelligence, the use of technology in the health industry, Fintech and cybersecurity were among the most interesting at the event, which is very useful for the Rootstack team since it is focused on these areas to enhance the projects the company is currently working on.

Furthermore, for Rootstack it was very important to learn about the 2024 trends in the world of technology at this event, as it will help reinforce and promote strategies for the challenges to come this year. eMerge Americas is a conference and technology platform that focuses on innovation and digital transformation in the Americas.

Total innovation at SXSW

The Rootstack team could not miss the events held within the context of SXSW, where thousands of the world's brightest minds in the area of technology meet.

Capital Factory House was one of the events that Rootstack enjoyed the most as it always represents an opportunity to share with other entrepreneurs, learn about their challenges and goals and how they are innovating in their businesses. It is an environment that promotes collaboration and growth.

They also shared a pleasant moment at the Midwest House event, the perfect setting to connect with other technology leaders in a more relaxed way, sharing through experiences.

At Tulsa House, Rootstack shared for the second consecutive year with other entrepreneurs and businessmen, talking about topics associated especially with the cyber area and virtual health.

Rootstack saw great potential in the Inc Founders House event, which was aimed especially at those entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses, the ideal setting for entrepreneurs and companies looking to create strategic alliances.

At Fintech House, Rootstack's CTO was able to learn more and update on the latest trends in technology applied to the finance industry, interacting with leaders in this field and related companies.

Sharing our expertise at the MoveOn event

Rootstack is not only interested in connecting and continuing to grow in the US market, but also finds great technological potential in Latin America. That is why it was one of the sponsors of the MoveOn event, held in Panama, one of the most prestigious technology conferences in the country.

The CEO of Rootstack, Alejandro Oses, and the CTO, Diego Tejera, led this event that was a complete success, serving the thousands of attendees who were interested in technological services to enhance their businesses.

Tejera participated in the event with a talk about Progressive Web Apps, showing his experience on this topic and his professionalism when helping clients.

Attendees learned about mobile applications and their difference from mobile web applications, for example. In addition to this, the benefits that a progressive application offers a company and the advantages for its users, allowing them an experience that adapts to all types of devices and is scalable to support the amount of data and updates.

About Rootstack

At Rootstack, we strive for excellence in every step we take. We provide high-quality outsourcing software and technology services and create outstanding digital experiences together with a team of expert engineers and creatives. We work for companies in Latin America, the United States and Canada of all sizes, such as Hyundai, Caterpillar, Heineken, WPP, Global Bank and The Vitamin Shoppe.

