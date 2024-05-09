City hosts community meetings for Land Development Code

Let’s talk about the Land Development Code! The City of Lawrence will be holding a series of community meetings next week to discuss the recently published consolidated draft. The draft is available to review online and more information can be found on the project website: lawrenceks.org/ldc

All meetings will be open-house style and will provide opportunities for community members to learn about the full draft of the Land Development Code. Anyone interested is invited to meet with our team at any of the following sessions:

Wednesday, May 15, from 4–6 p.m. at Fire Station 5 (1911 Stewart Ave.)

Thursday, May 16, from 7–10 a.m. at the Union Pacific Depot (402 N. 2nd St.)

Thursday, May 16, from 1–3 p.m. at Holcom Park Recreation Center (2700 W. 27th St.)

Thursday, May 16, from 6–7:30 p.m. at City Hall Riverfront (1 Riverfront Plaza)

*following the LDC Update Steering Committee meeting Friday, May 17, from 5–7:30 p.m. at the East Lawrence Recreation Center (1245 E. 15th St.)

Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Central Station (2315 Bob Billings Parkway)

Haven’t participated yet? This is a good time to start! Have some specific ideas to share? We are listening.

