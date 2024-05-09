Rush Transcript: Proposed Changes to Asylum Process

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul addressed proposed federal changes to the asylum process.

Hi, everyone. Thank you for coming out today on a bittersweet day to celebrate the signing of Sammy's law, which is important to so many people. It'll make the streets of New York much safer and bring a lot of closure for these families that have been champions for all over a decade.

But before I begin, I want to address some breaking news out of Washington, D.C. It has been reported that President Biden will announce new changes to the asylum process. It would allow the federal government to more quickly remove migrants who pose public safety or national security threats. This will be a meaningful step to secure our border, but I will say this, the job is not done.

We need action from Congress to finally solve this crisis, and the only thing in the way are the Republicans who refuse to take up the Senate supported bipartisan initiative structured between Republicans and Democrats months ago that would have been meaningful progress in shutting down the borders and bringing resources and personnel to places like New York.

I would like to reflect on the fact that Democrats operated in a bipartisan way to restore an end to the chaos which defines Washington, our Capitol right now. They defeated Marjorie Taylor Greene's motion to vacate. They did that out of a sense of bipartisan duty. That's all I'm asking for right now.

I'm asking for the 10 Republican Members of Congress who represent, or say they represent the State of New York, to march into the Speaker's office and exercise the clout they have to ensure that there is a vote brought to the floor that would be supported by Republicans and Democrats to, for the first time in many years, give us the meaningful reform to secure our borders and address this ongoing crisis.