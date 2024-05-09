USA Archery and Move United Partner to Expand Archery Programming to Veterans Across the Country
The power of sport builds relationships, not only between athletes, but also between organizations”ROCKVILLE, MD, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Archery and Move United, who previously partnered together to develop a free Adaptive Archery Manual and Video Series, have teamed up again to expand adaptive archery program offerings to veterans nationwide.
— Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry
Move United, the national leader in community-based adaptive sports with over 230 member organizations in 45 states, received a grant from the National Veterans Sports programs and Special Events Office will support USA Archery’s efforts to host archery instructor certification and program trainings at four Veterans Affairs (VA) centers as well as one Move United member organization that serves disabled veterans over the next year. All five locations will receive a USA Archery Level 1 or 2 Instructor Certification Training, the required program materials, and an equipment kit.
“USA Archery is proud to continue its partnership with Move United with a new focus to bring archery programming to VA centers,” said USA Archery’s Chief of Sport Performance and Operations Mary Emmons. “Approximately 10% of USA Archery’s members are veterans, many of which participate recreationally, but have also achieved Paralympic Games success. Together Move United and USA Archery have remained committed to growing access to adaptive archery education, programs and events for participants of all ages.”
Partnerships like the one between USA Archery and Move United will continue to lay the foundation for creating new opportunities for people with physically disabilities to recreate, compete, and possibly represent Team USA at the Paralympics in Paris in 2024, on home soil in Los Angeles in 2028, and beyond.
“The power of sport builds relationships, not only between athletes, but also between organizations,” said Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry. “Move United is proud to share in a partnership with USA Archery that drives access and participation for warfighters to this great sport. USA Archery’s leadership in adapted sport has already resulted in thousands of people with disabilities picking up quivers and testing their shooting skills across the country.”
For more information on USA Archery programming, adaptive archery, veterans resources, para classification, events, and grants, visit www.usarchery.org.
