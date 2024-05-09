2024 Accounting System Updates Support Local Governments - May 9, 2024

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN –“Small governments need good tools to do good work. Our accounting system updates will provide increased efficiency and better delivery of services,” said Auditor Blaha.

The on-going modernization project for the Small City and Town Accounting System (CTAS), developed by the Office of the State Auditor (OSA), completed its first set of updates. CTAS 2024 updates include the addition of Earned Sick and Safe Time functionality, expanded Enterprise Fund types, and updates for the PERA Annual Exclusion Report.

“Thank you to the city and township officials who tested and provided feedback on the updates,” added Blaha.

CTAS is designed to maintain accounting records and assist in bookkeeping tasks. It also facilitates the submission of financial records to the OSA.

View the complete list of CTAS 2024 updates on the OSA website.

