KEVON ABERDEEN SELECTED AS TOP CFO & CO-FOUNDER OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP
KEVON ABERDEEN HONORED MEMBER OF THE INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF TOP PROFESSIONALS (IAOTP) WILL BE HONORED AT THEIR ANNUAL AWARDS GALA IN NASHVILLENEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevon Aberdeen, Chief Financial Officer & Founder of Aberdeen Wellness Spa, was recently selected as Top CFO & Co-Founder of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With a wealth of business experience, Kevon has certainly proven himself to be an expert in his field. Mr. Aberdeen, the owner of Aberdeen Wellness Spa on affluent Fifth Avenue in New York City is committed to promoting self-care and enhancing wellness and rejuvenation.
With a dedicated focus on oxygen hydrotherapy treatment, this specialized service is designed to deliver deep penetration of oxygen into the pores, resulting in a host of benefits, including accelerated healing, reduced inflammation, increased energy, improved sleep, and relief from various skin conditions. The Bimini NanoJet® Oxygen Perfusion System utilizes cutting-edge nanotechnology to break down oxygen into ultra fine nano bubbles. These bubbles are then able to enter the bloodstream by penetrating the skin through the pores. Oxygen hydrotherapy offers a wide range of benefits and has been shown to address multiple health concerns effectively. These treatments have shown promising results on high blood pressure, anxiety, joint and muscle pain, as well as chronic health conditions such as fibromyalgia and arthritis.
In addition to oxygen hydrotherapy, Aberdeen Wellness Spa provides a diverse selection of treatments and services aimed at helping clients achieve a refreshed and revitalized appearance. Their range of services encompasses Coolsculpting®, trigger point massage, deep tissue massage, hot stone massage, swedish massage, chemical peels, microneedling, anti-aging facials, and acne facials, to name a few.
In addition to Aberdeen Wellness Spa, Kevon is the co-founder and CFO of NexGem Talent Management. NexGem is a renowned global agency that excels in identifying and nurturing rising stars, transforming them into industry icons. They offer diverse expertise, including athlete representation, contract negotiation, endorsement and sponsorship, sports finance, health tech, and accounting. In addition, they specialize in coordinating training camps and sports tournaments in various disciplines, including athletics, soccer, rugby, and more, spanning across five continents. Kevon travels to developing nations to discover and support talented young individuals, assisting them in obtaining scholarships to pursue their aspirations.
Furthermore, Kevon has successfully obtained the exclusive distribution rights for Precover®, a revolutionary plant-based anti-inflammatory product that effectively regulates the body's inflammation levels. Precover® is a trusted solution for alleviating muscle pain and soreness, with the added assurance of FDA and WADA approval.
Kevon, via NexGem, holds exclusive distribution rights to Precover® in the Caribbean, Africa, Europe, India, and Bangladesh.
Kevon's impressive previous roles included managing director for Gen II Fund Services, director of Platinum Equity, manager of SS&C Technologies Inc., and accountant for Geller and Company.
Before embarking on his career path, Kevon received a Bachelor of Business Administration - in Accounting from the University of South Carolina Aiken and an Executive Masters in Finance from Baruch College Zicklin School of Business.
Throughout his illustrious career, Kevon Aberdeen has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville this December for his selection as Top CFO & Co-Founder of the Year 2024.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Kevon Aberdeen for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Kevon is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thoughtful leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Kevon attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, humility and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys, watching sports, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. In the future, he hopes to assist as many individuals as possible and grow his business globally.
For more information on Kevon Aberdeen, please visit: linkedin.com/in/kevon- aberdeen-16a0397
