New Interactive Map Shows Impact of 319 Clean California Projects

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Clean California is beautifying communities up and down the state, and a new interactive map offers an in-depth look at 319 transformative projects.

SACRAMENTO – Ahead of national Infrastructure Week, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced a new interactive map that spotlights hundreds of beautification projects funded by Clean California. The mapping tool offers location-specific, multilayered data that demonstrates the transformative impact these community-focused improvements and infrastructure investments are making throughout the state.

The map lists 319 projects statewide, powered by $643 million in funding from Clean California, Governor Newsom’s sweeping $1.2 billion multiyear effort led by Caltrans to clean up, reclaim, transform and beautify public spaces. Nearly all projects benefit underserved communities.

“Clean California is improving communities all over the state and giving Californians the clean and beautiful public spaces they deserve.

With this new map, we’re making it easy to see the progress of this transformative program – from the Oregon stateline to our southern border and in hundreds of communities in between.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

About the map

Using the new mapping tool, users can search projects by county, city, zip code or address to locate Clean California projects in their area, some of which are already complete and sources of community pride. The projects are color-coded based on project type, such as local grant projects, highway beautification projects, or local transit partnership projects. Each entry also includes a detailed project description, cost and government agency responsible for leading the effort.

About Clean California

Since launching Clean California in July 2021, Caltrans and its local partners have picked up more than 2.3 million cubic yards of litter – enough to fill about 700 Olympic-size swimming pools. This represents a substantial increase compared to the department’s previous trash collection efforts, and can be attributed to Clean California, along with other Caltrans litter removal efforts.

Caltrans has hosted more than 500 free dump days in communities throughout the state – resulting in the collection of 12,000-plus mattresses and nearly 50,000 tires. The initiative has drawn more than 10,000 community clean-up volunteers and created 15,000 jobs, including positions for individuals who were formerly incarcerated, on probation, or experiencing housing insecurity.

In addition to the Clean California map, you can find Clean California projects and other infrastructure projects that are building California’s future at build.ca.gov.