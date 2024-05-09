FEMA Offers a Variety of Help for Ohio Tornado Survivors

COLUMBUS – FEMA is offering a wide variety of help to people affected by the March 14 tornadoes. Homeowners and renters in Auglaize, Crawford, Darke, Delaware, Hancock, Licking, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Richland and Union counties who suffered damage are encouraged to apply.

FEMA can provide money to eligible applicants for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance.

Money provided by FEMA does not have to be repaid and may include:

Serious Needs: Money for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

Displacement: Money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit.

Home Repair or Replacement: Money to help you repair or replace your home damaged by the disaster. The money can also help with pre-existing damage to parts of your home where the disaster caused further damage.

Rental Assistance: Money you can use to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster.

Personal Property: Money to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster. This can also include money for books, uniforms, tools, additional computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment.

Child Care: Money to help you pay for increased or child care expenses caused by the disaster.

Transportation: Money to help you repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don’t have another vehicle you can use.

Moving and Storage Expenses: Money to help you move and store personal property from your home to prevent additional damage.

Apply to FEMA

If you have insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

To apply for FEMA disaster assistance, you can go online at DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App for mobile devices, or call toll-free 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

For even information about the disaster recovery operation in Ohio, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4777. The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is July 2, 2024.