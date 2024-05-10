Classic Historic Hunterdon County Farmette with Country Home Up for Auction
Scenic Rural Beauty of Alexandria Township
For the young family wishing a country lifestyle, this is a perfect fit.”MILFORD, NJ, USA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is pleased to announce the auction of a remarkable property nestled in the heart of Hunterdon County’s picturesque countryside. This 7.5+/-acre farmette, located at 95 & 170 Hartpence Rd in Alexandria Township (Milford), NJ, offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of history combined with modern comforts. The property will be sold in an online auction concluding Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 11:00 AM.
This classic country home dates back over 150 years. It includes three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and boasts rustic elements such as a wood-burning stove and a large hearth fireplace in the dining room. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with newer appliances, providing both functionality and style. Additionally, the property features a spring-fed pond, and a full outdoor kitchen and entertainment area ready for the summer months.
Across the street lies a second lot, complete with a barn and garage. The horse stall barn, though currently used for equipment storage, presents the opportunity to board your horses or have other livestock. The offering totals 7.5+/- acres with the flexibility to split the lots or build on the second lot.
“For the young family wishing a country lifestyle, this is a perfect fit,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company. “And the Hunterdon County school systems are consistently ranked among the best in the State so it is an ideal situation to raise your family.”
Prospective buyers are invited to attend the property previews on Wednesday, May 22nd, and Saturday, June 1st, from 12-2 PM. This is an excellent opportunity to explore the property firsthand and envision the possibilities it holds. To access the Property Information Package and online bidding instructions, please visit www.maxspann.com. Bidders can participate in the auction through their computers or by using the Max Spann phone app.
Additionally, up for auction in June, 84+/- acres of non-preserved land in Springfield Township, Burlington County, New Jersey, by order of the estate. This prime location, situated in one of the most renowned farming areas, offers convenient access to major highways such as Route 206, I-95, and I-295. The auction concludes on June 13th at 1 PM, with property previews scheduled for Wednesday, May 29th, and June 5th, from 12-2 PM.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. has been the preferred choice for over 50 years when it comes to bringing a farm to market. In recent years we have successfully sold over 20,000 acres of farmland making us the “market maker” for parties wanting to purchase farms throughout the East Coast and around the country. Our international following provides our clientele with unmatched exposure and thereby the highest prices.
