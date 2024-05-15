Batcaddy Announces Preorder Dates for the EVO REMOTE
-The Evo Remote is a lightweight compact electric caddy-
BATCADDY, a leader in electric pushcart technology, and advocate of walking golf, is thrilled to reveal preorder dates for the NEW Evo Remote electric caddy. The company is offering the opportunity to preorder the Evo Remote to secure delivery of the first shipment. Since its debut at the PGA Show, the demand for this all-new Swiss Designed Evo Remote has been immense.
— Paul Guzman, Vice President of Marketing, BATCADDY
The Evo Remote weighs in at only 19.5lbs with a 3lb battery which is 40% lighter than the competition. The EVO Series features three modes – Remote, Walk-Along, and Standard Pushcart and boasts Anti-Assist, Intelligent Auto-Tracking and Downhill Speed Control.
“We’re excited to deliver this first shipment of the Evo Remote to golfers who walk. We believe the Evo Remote offers golfers the ultimate walking experience with its convenience and innovation,” said Paul Guzman, Vice President of Marketing, BATCADDY. “As we say, ‘Walk Like a Pro,’ with the best BATCADDY to date.”
BATCADDY is accepting preorders for the Evo Remote NOW -- TODAY. The first shipment will be available on May 17, 2024, and with the high demand is expected to sell out. Preorder costs are set for $1,999.95.
Additional, Evo Remote Features include:
• Smart Pack – Folds to less than four inches high for easy storage
• Fully Directional Remote Control
• Electro-Magnetic Parking Brake
• Downhill Speed Control
• Quiet Stealth Motor Design
• Forever Tread Wheels
• Oversized Anti-Tip Wheels
• Cruise Control and Auto-Distance Feature
• Fully Adjustable Handle (32” to 44”)
• 24v Advanced Lithium Power
• Includes Umbrella and Score Card Holder
To learn more about the EVO Series, please visit https://batcaddy.com/collections/batcaddy-evo-series
ABOUT BATCADDY:
BATCADDY Electric Golf Caddy is the North American leader in electric golf push carts. The Non-Remote- and Remote-Control electric golf push carts enable and promote the concept of walking golf, the way the game was meant to be played. Established in 2004 in Long Island, NY the company is US family-owned with Headquarters and logistics and service locations near San Francisco, CA and Bethlehem, PA.
BATCADDY is represented by a wide network of nationwide and local authorized US dealers and Pro Shops and distributed throughout Canada. A dedicated production facility in the Far East with decades of experience in mechanical and electronic parts manufacturing, assembly and R&D ensures the continuous supply of constantly evolving state-of-the-art products.
The product design is US and European inspired and driven. BATCADDY’s investment in and reputation for excellence in customer orientation and service has been proven and praised over 20 years.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Vanessa Marie Price
Read the Greens GOLF Media
readthegreens@aol.com
VanessaMarie@readthegreensgolfmedia.net
Vanessa Marie Price
Read the Greens, GOLF Media, Inc.
+1 714-544-6515
email us here