Province Invests $51.2 Million in New Health Care Training Opportunities

The Government of Saskatchewan is making progress on its ambitious health training seat expansion. In 2024-25, a $51.2 million investment will support new and ongoing expansion of health care training across the province with an emphasis on nursing seats.

Over the past three years government has invested over $111.5 million to expand health training programs in support of the Health Human Resources Action Plan. Approximately 870 new health care training seats - over 250 in nursing programs - are being implemented for Saskatchewan students.

"Our government recognizes the importance of training the next generation of health care professionals to serve the needs of people across Saskatchewan," Premier Scott Moe said. "Expanding education opportunities is a key deliverable of our Health Human Resources Action Plan. This investment in training is a part of broader efforts to meet the current and future need for nurses and other health care professionals in our province."

This year's funding will add 66 new training seats across six programs and develop four new domestic training programs - Occupational Therapy, Speech Language Pathology, Physician Assistant and Respiratory Therapy. It also supports the continuation of previously announced expansions of 550 health training seats and 150 nursing seats across the province in urban, rural and northern locations.

Out of the 2024-25 investment in health care training, $4.9 million is targeted to support new nursing education opportunities in the province. Three nursing programs at Saskatchewan institutions will be expanded, including:

24 Registered Nurse seats through the Saskatchewan Collaborative Bachelor of Science in Nursing (SCBScN) program, jointly delivered by the University of Regina and Saskatchewan Polytechnic;

16 Registered Psychiatric Nurse seats at Saskatchewan Polytechnic; and

Eight Registered Psychiatric Nurse seats at North West College (brokered by Saskatchewan Polytechnic).

"Expanding nursing education seats not only enriches the educational journey of aspiring nurses by granting them access to top-notch instruction but also serves as a proactive response to the growing demand for skilled health care professionals," North West College President and CEO Dr. Eli Ahlquist said. "By creating new opportunities in health care education, particularly within Saskatchewan, we guarantee that local students are equipped with the means to pursue rewarding careers within their own communities."

The new Registered Nursing and Registered Psychiatric Nursing seats will be available for students in fall 2024.

"Having a support system is an integral part of our mental wellbeing," North West College registered psychiatric nursing student Abenniel Browne said. "That is why I chose the RPN program to provide support and make a difference in the lives of people facing mental health and addictions challenges."

Nurses and other health care professionals can benefit from a variety of supports during and after their studies. Nursing graduates who work in designated rural Saskatchewan communities may be eligible for up to $20,000 in Saskatchewan student loan forgiveness. Graduates may also be eligible for the Graduate Retention Program which provides an additional $20,000 in tax credits for living, working and filing taxes in Saskatchewan after graduation.

For more information on these expanded programs and additional health care training opportunities in a variety of professions and locations, visit: saskatchewan.ca/hhr-train.

