gategroup wins 3 Awards at Air China 2024 Catering Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS PROVIDED BY
gategroup
May 10, 2024, 09:00 AM CET
gategroup wins 3 Awards at Air China 2024 Catering Conference
On April 18, 2024, Air China held their annual Catering Conference in Beijing, with representatives of 73 catering companies from all over the world. gategroup is thrilled to announce that we received 3 accolades for our high-quality food products, excellent catering ability and efficient customer service.
Zurich, Switzerland. May 10, 2024: gategroup participated in the 2024 Annual Catering Conference of Air China held on April 18th in Beijing. It was an exceptional event where we had the opportunity to showcase our achievements and expertise in the catering industry, as well as the value we created for Air China though our culinary capabilities, our operational excellence, dynamic innovation ecosystem, and our commitment to safety.
We are proud to announce that we received three awards during the conference:
• Outstanding Contribution 2023 for gategroup
• Best Service Award 2023 for gategourmet LAX
• Best Catering Award 2023 for gategourmet Germany
These accolades are a testament to our dedication, hard work, and reliability for Air China flight resumptions from the beginning of 2023. Our success wouldn't have been possible without the collective effort and commitment of each member of our team. We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to our success, whether through their innovative ideas, hard work, or support behind the scenes.
Managing Director Asia and Regional Chief Commercial Officer Asia Pacific of gategroup, Franck Bouat said “gategroup is strongly committed to continue to build on this momentum and strive for even greater success with Air China in the future. Together, we can accomplish remarkable things. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Air China for your continued trust.”
Air China congratulated gategroup for our sincere respect on our pursuit of professionalism, excellence in quality and customer first service!
About gategroup
gategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board and hospitality products and services. gategroup provides passengers with superior culinary and retail experiences, leveraging innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup delivers operational excellence through the most extensive catering network in the aviation industry, serving passengers from over 200 operating units in over 60 countries/territories across all continents. For further information, please visit www.gategroup.com
David Taylor
gategroup
May 10, 2024, 09:00 AM CET
gategroup wins 3 Awards at Air China 2024 Catering Conference
On April 18, 2024, Air China held their annual Catering Conference in Beijing, with representatives of 73 catering companies from all over the world. gategroup is thrilled to announce that we received 3 accolades for our high-quality food products, excellent catering ability and efficient customer service.
Zurich, Switzerland. May 10, 2024: gategroup participated in the 2024 Annual Catering Conference of Air China held on April 18th in Beijing. It was an exceptional event where we had the opportunity to showcase our achievements and expertise in the catering industry, as well as the value we created for Air China though our culinary capabilities, our operational excellence, dynamic innovation ecosystem, and our commitment to safety.
We are proud to announce that we received three awards during the conference:
• Outstanding Contribution 2023 for gategroup
• Best Service Award 2023 for gategourmet LAX
• Best Catering Award 2023 for gategourmet Germany
These accolades are a testament to our dedication, hard work, and reliability for Air China flight resumptions from the beginning of 2023. Our success wouldn't have been possible without the collective effort and commitment of each member of our team. We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to our success, whether through their innovative ideas, hard work, or support behind the scenes.
Managing Director Asia and Regional Chief Commercial Officer Asia Pacific of gategroup, Franck Bouat said “gategroup is strongly committed to continue to build on this momentum and strive for even greater success with Air China in the future. Together, we can accomplish remarkable things. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Air China for your continued trust.”
Air China congratulated gategroup for our sincere respect on our pursuit of professionalism, excellence in quality and customer first service!
About gategroup
gategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board and hospitality products and services. gategroup provides passengers with superior culinary and retail experiences, leveraging innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup delivers operational excellence through the most extensive catering network in the aviation industry, serving passengers from over 200 operating units in over 60 countries/territories across all continents. For further information, please visit www.gategroup.com
David Taylor
Gategroup
+41 78 611 53 22
email us here