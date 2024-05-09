Governor Abbott Announces Alvin Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, May 9 - May 9, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Alvin has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Alvin on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office work hard to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to amplify their growth and success.”

“This Music Friendly Texas Community designation is a well-deserved honor for Alvin and another reason why Alvin is a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Senator Mayes Middleton.

“I am pleased to hear that the City of Alvin has received the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Representative Cody Vasut. “Brazoria County has a rich culture with deep roots in the music industry and strong support for local artists. I am confident from this designation that Alvin will continue to build on that legacy going forward.”

“Whether it’s the Alvin Opry House or Big Axe Bar and Grill, there is always a spot where you can go listen to live music in Alvin,” said City of Alvin Tourism & Marketing Officer and Music Friendly Liaison Athlyn Roberts. “We want to make sure we create an environment that continues to be welcoming to musicians and venues here in Alvin, and we feel the Music Friendly Texas program can help us do that.”

“As a music artist and coordinator for the Alvin Opry, I am so thrilled for Alvin to become one of the newest members of the Music Friendly Texas community,” said Alvin Opry House Event Coordinator Shalane Colston. “I am excited to see where this will lead in the future of Alvin’s music education and music culture. What an honor and a historic moment for our city as we continue to grow through the love of music.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO, the City of Alvin, and the Alvin Convention and Visitors Bureau will be held in person on Thursday, May 16, at the Historic Alvin Train Depot as part of a special City Council meeting and will include Alvin city officials and community leaders, as well as Brazoria County officials. TMO Director Chip Adams will present the designation.

Alvin Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Thursday, May 16 at 5:00 PM

Historic Alvin Train Depot

200 S Depot Centre Blvd

Alvin, TX 77511

Please RSVP by May 10 to athlynr@cityofalvin.com.

More details: facebook.com/events/3353733631438696/

Inquiries may be directed to Athlyn Allen Roberts, City of Alvin Tourism & Marketing Officer, 281-388-4212, athlynr@cityofalvin.com

Alvin becomes the 61st Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.