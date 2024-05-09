Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Enhance Artwork Medium Offerings
Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Enhance Artwork Medium Offerings
We are thrilled to enhance our art offerings, providing our clients with even more options to customize their environments.”DALLAS, TX, US, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH), renowned for their solutions in the visual communications industry, today announced an expansion of their customized artwork offerings. This enhancement includes an extensive range of mediums such as canvas, paper, acrylic, metal, and sound-dampening materials, tailored to meet the diverse needs of their healthcare and corporate clients.
— Sara Beth Joyner
Expanding Art Mediums for Enhanced Customization
In response to the growing demand for custom art solutions, HAC & QAH have broadened their portfolio to include a variety of art mediums. This expansion allows them to cater to a wider range of aesthetic preferences and functional requirements, ensuring that every client's space is not only visually appealing but also acoustically optimized and aligned with their brand identity.
• Canvas and Paper: Traditional mediums that bring warmth and classic appeal to any space.
• Acrylic and Metal: Modern alternatives that offer sleek, contemporary looks suitable for dynamic corporate environments.
• Sound Dampening Panels: Innovative solutions that combine aesthetic finesse with practical functionality, improving the acoustic quality of busy spaces.
A Commitment to Tailored Art Solutions
"We are thrilled to enhance our art offerings, providing our clients with even more options to customize their environments," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "Whether they choose the timeless elegance of canvas or the modern chic of metal, our goal is to ensure that each piece not only complements the decor but also embodies the spirit of their brand."
Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "This expansion is about more than just aesthetics. It’s about functionality. Our sound-dampening panels, for example, address the practical needs of reducing noise in high-traffic areas while also enhancing the space visually."
Enhancing Spaces with Customized Visual Solutions
The introduction of these new mediums is part of HAC & QAH's ongoing commitment to providing innovative and customized visual solutions. Each project is approached with a strategy, developed in close collaboration with the client to ensure that the final product not only meets but exceeds their expectations.
About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)
Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.
They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.
Contact Information:
Sara Beth Joyner, EDAC
President
214-773-1298
S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
S.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.com
Mercedes Burton, EDAC
Director of Design
972-730-6622
MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
MercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com
Website
Jerry Joyner
W And W Digital News
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram