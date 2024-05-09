Gov. Brad Little proclaims May 9 F&G day in response to 125-year milestone

Gov. Brad Little has proclaimed May 9 as Idaho Fish and Game day in recognition of 125 years of managing the state's wildlife on behalf of Idahoans. The department will host a celebration from 5:30 pm to 8 pm on May 9 at 600 S. Walnut Street in Boise. The event is free and the public and media are invited.

"For 125 years, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has done a fantastic job of stewarding Idaho's wonderful wildlife as Idaho's governor, a hunter and angler, and someone who appreciates Idaho's wildlife," Gov. Little said. "It's my pleasure to congratulate Fish and Game on this milestone."

To see more of F&G's 125-year celebrations around see the 125th webpage.