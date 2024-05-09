WAPAK Presents: Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges: Empowering Women in the Workplace

Please join us for a lively discussion about breaking barriers and building effective mentor-protégé connections across a multitude of industries. We encourage you to invite fellow mentors and mentees alike, from all stages of their careers, to join you in attendance.

This event will include a panelist discussion featuring groundbreaking women, food and drinks, and the opportunity to build long-lasting connections.

Speakers

Mary Knell, CEO. Alaska, Pacific Northwest, & Western Canada Commercial Banking, Wells Fargo

Leslie Dehl, VP/Commercial Relationship Manager, Alaska Commercial Banking, Wells Fargo

Danicia Shiryayev, VP/Commercial Relationship Manager, Alaska Commercial Banking, Wells Fargo

Anne Marie Tavella. Partner, Davis Wright Tremaine

Elizabeth Hodes, Partner, Davis Wright Tremaine

Hosted by Wells Fargo and Davis Wright Tremaine LLP