Food Venture Financing News - Weekly Issue No. 197

Food Venture Financing Trends

Athletic Brewing, a nonalcoholic beer producer, announced that it raised $50 million in equity financing.

NovoNutrients, an alternative protein startup that uses microbes to create protein in food, announced that it raised $18 million in its Series A round.

ByBuy, a Chilean startup that produces recombinant protein from genetically engineered flies, announced that it raised a $1.4 million seed round.

CPG Corporate Venture and Private Equity Fund

This week's featured corporate venture and private equity fund is Capital Kitchens.

Capital Kitchens is a shared-use commercial kitchen rental, culinary incubator, and mobile food commissary based in Texas. It creates a nurturing atmosphere for startups mixed with experienced food vendors. Capital Kitchens was named as one of the top 10 Mission Driven Incubator Kitchens in the country by Foodboro. Its target market includes:



CPG food & beverage manufacturers



Artisan food & beverage



Mobile food trucks



Caterers, personal chefs, and bakers



Capital Kitchens has helped over 300 consumer package goods (CPG) companies, food manufacturers, caterers, chefs, and food truck businesses succeed since 2012. Examples include:



Credo Foods



Simmering Soup Co



Maple & Merit



Sezi



Steamm Espresso

UPCOMING EVENTS

Naturally Chicago

61st Street Farmers Market Tour

Saturday, July 13 | 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT

Location: 61st Street Farmers Market, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., Chicago, IL



Naturally Chicago, the trade association for the region's Natural Products industry, and Local Food Forum, a publication dedicated to efforts to build a better food system, invite you to join them for a tour of the 61st St. Farmers Market. Connie Spreen, executive director of 61st Street Farmers Market since 2007, will lead the tour.

Register

Naturally Boulder

Morning Meetup

Tuesday, July 16 | 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. MT

Location: CU Boulder South, 4886 Table Mesa Dr., Boulder, CO

Join Naturally Boulder for an easy walk around CU Boulder South. Start your day on the right foot exploring beautiful Boulder with other natural products industry professionals. Whether you're new to Naturally Boulder or looking to grow your community, this event is a great opportunity to meet your step count goals, fit in a dog walk, and connect with friends old and new!

Register

Naturally San Diego

NSD x BevNET, Featuring an Interview with John Craven

Wednesday, July 17 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. PT

Location: Novo Brazil Brewing Mission Valley, 1640 Camino Del Rio N Ste 341, San Diego, CA

Join your favorite CPG groups, Naturally San Diego and BevNET for our regular meetup! This meetup will feature an interview with John Craven, Founder and CEO of BevNET. Craven will tell his story of founding BevNET and how he has seen the industry change over the years. There will be plenty of time for connecting and collaborating before and after the program.

Register

Naturally New England

Rise & Thrive: Why You Need a Mission and Resilience to Succeed

Tuesday, July 23 | 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

Location: Stonyfield Farm, 10 Burton Dr., Londonderry, NH

Join Naturally Boulder for a morning speakeasy and intimate networking with Gary Hirshberg, co-founder of Stonyfield Organic. Take a deep dive into mission and resilience in entrepreneurship. With only 40 tickets available, reserving your spot early is recommended.

Register

Naturally New York

Restaurant + Retail

Thursday, July 25 | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Anchin, 3 Times Square, New York, NY

Join Naturally New York for an insightful Restaurant + Retail panel discussion featuring esteemed leaders who have successfully transitioned from the restaurant industry to launching their own CPG companies. Our panel includes Blythe Kaplowitz, Vice President of Tacombi, Kiernan Laughlin, General Manager of Deep Indian Kitchen, Marguerite Mariscal, CEO of Momofuku, and Teepoo Riaz, Of Counsel to Helbraun Levey. They will delve into the motivations behind launching CPG products, the impact of CPG on their brand and restaurant business, and their goals for the CPG venture. Gain valuable insights into their journey, challenges faced, and lessons learned.

Speakers:

Blythe Kaplowitz , Vice President & General Manager at Tacombi & Vista Hermosa

Kiernan Laughlin , General Manager at Deep Indian Kitchen

Marguerite Zabar Mariscal , CEO of Momofuku

Teepoo Riaz , Of Counsel at Helbraun & Levey LLP

Register