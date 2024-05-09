Attorney General Bird Statement on Challenge to Iowa Immigration Law
DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today released the following statement in response to the Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice’s challenge to Iowa’s immigration law:
“When Biden fails to do his job and secure our border, States have to take matters into their own hands. Iowa’s law is not unique; it simply enforces immigration laws while Biden refuses to. Iowa stands ready to defend our immigration law that keeps Iowa communities safe.”
