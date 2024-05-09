Governor Offers Reward for Information on Harnett County Murder

NORTH CAROLINA, May 9 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Daniel Williams, age 29.

On May 7, 2023, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call concerning a motor vehicle accident near 972 Sanderfer Road in Bunnlevel, North Carolina. Upon arriving at the scene, EMS and Deputies discovered the driver, Mr. Daniel Williams, deceased from a gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 893-9111 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

###