Governor Offers Reward for Information on Catawba County Murder

NORTH CAROLINA, October 13 - Today Governor Josh Stein announced that the state of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Isis Denise “Dee Dee” Dawkins, age 13.

On July 5, 1992, Dawkins’ mother reported her missing from their home. Dawkins had last been seen on July 3, 1992. On July 28, 1992, remains of a young girl were discovered in the South Fork River in Brookford. On August 14, 1992, the remains were identified as Dawkins.

“Even when all leads have been exhausted in a case, we cannot stop pursuing justice,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I urge North Carolinians who have information about this case to contact local law enforcement so that the family can find closure and the murderer can be held to account.”

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 464-5241 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.