Governor Stein Responds to Legislative Efforts to Manipulate Maps

NORTH CAROLINA, October 13 - Today Governor Josh Stein released the following statement in response to the General Assembly’s efforts to manipulate North Carolina’s congressional maps:

“The General Assembly works for North Carolina, not Donald Trump. The Republican leadership in the General Assembly has failed to pass a budget, failed to pay our teachers and law enforcement what they deserve, and failed to fully fund Medicaid. Now they are failing you, the voters. These shameless politicians are abusing their power to take away yours. I will always fight for you because the voters should choose their representatives, not the other way around.”

