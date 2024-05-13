36th Antique & Classic Boat Festival and Coastal Arts Fair
ACBS Announces Boat History Seminar Schedule Event
For more information about the show, email chesapeakebayacbs@gmail.com or call (443) 690-0567"ST MICHAELS, MD, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "It's All About Fishing" is the theme of this year's 36th Annual Antique & Classic Boat Festival and Coastal Arts Fair and owners of vintage sport and commercial fishing boats are lined up to display their Boston Whaler, Chris-Craft, Rybovich, Hatteras, Lyman, and Egg Harbor beauties along with deadrises and buy boats at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (CBMM).
Traditionally held on Father’s Day weekend, this three-day event to take place June 14-16 is sponsored by The Antique & Classic Boat Society (ACBS)-Chesapeake Bay Chapter. It is one of the largest classic boat shows in the Mid-Atlantic region.
More than 100 cruisers, runabouts and racers (wood as well as pre-1997 fiberglass and metal boats) will be displayed both in water and on land. Additionally, there will be a Field of Dreams for those looking to own a classic or antique boat.
Throughout the day, families can stroll the 17-acre CBMM campus to view these extraordinary boats and talk with their captains, as well as purchase unique works of maritime arts at the juried Coastal Arts Fair.
In addition, there will be a nautical flea market, children’s activities, free boat rides, and a variety of boating history talks (see full details below).
Topics are: “Saving Classic Cruisers with Today’s Composites, including Wooden Ryboviches,” “Vintage and Effective Fishing Lures for Bayside Angling,” “Secrets to Preparing and Cooking Chesapeake Fish and Shellfish,” “Chasing Crabs & Rockfish, Tonging Oysters – The Chesapeake Motor Deadrise from 1900 to 2000,” “Hemingway to Hepburn: How America ‘Invented’ Sportfishing and Sportfishermen Boats,” “Fishing on the Chesapeake – from Native Americans to the One-Lungers,” “Collecting Classic Rods & Reels, plus Fishing Accessories,” “Amazing History of Boston Whaler 1950s- 1980s,” “Early Classic Center Console Boats of the 20th Century,” “Who Built the Finest Mid-Century Sportfishing Boats?” and “Love Those Lymans – Why Fishermen Prefer Lapstrakes.”
Attention Attendees: To pre-purchase your tickets to the festival, visit cbmm.org or click here. CBMM is located at 213 N. Talbot St., St. Michaels, Md.
Attention Classic Boat Owners: In addition to fishing boats, owners of boats in all phases of restoration in the following classes will participate in the show: historic (up to 1918), antique (1919-1942), classic (1943-1975), late classic (1976-1997) and contemporary (any wooden boat). Early registration is encouraged as space is limited. Register online before June 1 at chesapeakebayacbs.org/participants-2/
Attention Artists: Juried artists and craftsmen who want to reserve a 10x10 vendor space may register by June 3 at chesapeakebayacbs.org/vendors The cost is $100 for the three-day event. For more information, please go to the following website at https://chesapeakebayacbs.org/vendors/ or call 973-632-4527.
Attention Advertisers: Businesses that wish to advertise in the program journal, distributed throughout the weekend to thousands of festival-goers, may register online at chesapeakebayacbs.org/sponsorship-advertising-order-form.
For more information about the show, email chesapeakebayacbs@gmail.com or call Boat Chairperson Alicia Boardman at (443) 690-0567.
Boat History Seminar Schedule
The Antique and Classic Boat Festival presents:
Boating History Talks -- June 14 & 15, 2024
Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, St. Michaels, MD
Friday, June 14:
11:00 AM “Secrets to Preparing and Cooking Chesapeake Fish and Shellfish” -- Special Seminar by John Whitman, Retired Chef and Restaurateur
12:00 PM “Vintage and Effective Fishing Lures for Bayside Angling” -- Captain John Whitman of Charter Boat Patent Pending & Lure Manufacturer
1:00 PM “Saving Classic Cruisers with Today’s Composites, including Wooden Ryboviches” -- A “How-To” Lecture by Reid Bandy, Boatbuilder and Restorer
2:00 PM “Love Those Lymans – Why Fishermen Prefer Lapstrakes” -- Presentation by Hank Reiser, President of Marine Services, Pocahontas Marina
3:00 PM “Chasing Crabs & Rockfish, Tonging Oysters – The Chesapeake Motor Deadrise from 1900 to 2000” -- With Pete Lesher, Chief Historian and Ambassador at Large, CBMM
Saturday, June 15:
10:00 AM “Hemingway to Hepburn: How America ‘Invented’ Sportfishing (and Sportfishermen Boats)” -- With Jeff Beard, Member of the National Maritime Historical Society
11:00 AM “Fishing on the Chesapeake – from Native Americans to the One-Lungers” -- History and Culture by Eastern Shore Storyteller Joe Paden
12:00 PM “Collecting Classic Rods & Reels, plus Fishing Accessories” -- Featuring Doug Whittington, VP of ORCA (Old Reel Collectors Association)
1:00 PM “A Fine Pedigree: Amazing History of Boston Whaler from the 1950s to 1980s” -- Special presentation by Jeff Rohlfing, Founder of Everything Boston Whaler
2:00 PM “Early Classic Center Console Boats of the 20th Century -- Mako, Aquasport, Boston Whaler, Crosby, SeaCraft, Bertram, Chris-Craft, Shamrock + Others” -- with Gary Van Tassel, Marine Engineer; and Jeff Beard, Antique & Classic Boat Society
3:00 PM “Who Built the Finest Mid-Century (1930s-1970s) Sportfishing Boats? The Best Center Consoles?” -- Join our Panel of special guests, including Jeff Smith (Egg Harbor); Bill McFann (Hatteras); Jeff Beard (Chris-Craft); Reid Bandy (Rybovich); Jeff Rohlfing (Boston Whaler) + other great boats and knowledgeable experts!
Boating History Talks are FREE to all Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum Members, Antique Boat Festival Participants, and Visitors Who Have Paid Admission to the Museum Grounds.
About
ACBS-Chesapeake Bay is one of the 57 U.S. & Canadian chapters of The Antique and Classic Boat Society, Inc. and has more than 200 members enrolled representing more than six states. The Chesapeake Bay Chapter welcomes individuals and families who share a common interest in antique and classic boats. It hosts numerous member activities and sponsors the Antique and Classic Boat Festival in St. Michaels, Md., every June so members can meet, share experiences, exchange information and expand their knowledge of historic, antique and classic boats – both wood and fiberglass. Its objective is to generate enthusiasm for all aspects of members’ interest in sustaining, maintaining and preserving antique and classic boats. To learn more about ACBS-Chesapeake Bay, visit the website and follow the chapter on Facebook.
