Amalfi Foundation to Host Gala in Celebration of Spring SLA Program

The 3rd Edition of the Foundation's SLA Program is set to conclude with the glamorous fundraising event.

We are thrilled to have seen such recurring success through this program and can't wait to share more about our student's achievements and the foundation's accomplishments over the past few months.” — Anna Sarnoff, Managing Director

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amalfi Foundation, a Los Angeles-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, will be hosting its Grand Finale Gala in celebration of its Spring Student Leadership Accelerator (SLA) Program.

The event will take place on May 18th and signifies another successful program for the foundation. SLA is the foundation’s philanthropic leadership program for high school students and emerging young leaders. Throughout the program, spring students participated in a 10-week personal development, leadership, and business course. At the experience's culmination, candidates competed for a college scholarship in a fundraising competition to support Amalfi’s LCDI Initiative. The gala will highlight student achievements and fundraising efforts.

Managing Director Anna Sarnoff expressed her enthusiasm about witnessing the remarkable advancement in leadership skills among all the candidates in the spring cohort. “The gala will serve as an excellent opportunity to celebrate and express gratitude for the diligent efforts put forth by the students,” she said.

Participants in the program enhance their business acumen by delving into various topics, including team building and leadership, mission statement development, establishing KPIs and team goals, and formulating marketing strategies. In addition to acquiring these essential professional skills, students also cultivate an appreciation for philanthropy, as all competition proceeds are allocated to assist homeless individuals in Los Angeles.

Sarnoff emphasized that the SLA program aims to cultivate servant leaders armed with practical insights to improve their communities. “These young individuals for taking significant strides toward effecting social change, expressing anticipation for their future endeavors in college,”

The gala will serve as the pinnacle event, providing an opportunity for SLA students, Amalfi Foundation staff, and Amalfi Jets leadership to collectively celebrate the program's achievements and bid a heartfelt farewell to the spring cohort of student leaders."

For more information on how to join the Amalfi Foundation’s efforts as either a donor, youth leader, or candidate, please contact anna@amalfifoundation.org