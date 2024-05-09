"God And Cancer: A DIY Healing Perspective" Offers An Empowering Alternative to Conventional Cancer Treatment
Author Edward G. Palmer has released his latest book, "God And Cancer: A DIY Healing Perspective." It presents a DIY healing perspective on battling cancer.
You don't have to fear cancer. Over 300 alternative healing strategies exist. In Chapter 20 of God And Cancer, the author explains fifteen (15) DIY cancer healing protocols and how to use them.”MAPLE GROVE, MN, US, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edward G. Palmer, a DIY self-care healing author and expert in alternative self-care healing strategies, has released his latest book, "God And Cancer: A DIY Healing Perspective." This book, a culmination of his extensive research and personal experiences, delves deep into spirituality and alternative healing methods to offer a unique perspective on battling cancer.
— Edward G. Palmer
This thought-provoking book challenges conventional beliefs and empowers readers to take control of their own healing journey.
In "God And Cancer," Palmer doesn't just share his personal anecdotes, scientific research, and spiritual wisdom. He provides readers with a practical, step-by-step, DIY self-care healing approach to fighting cancer.
The book's focus on the mind-body-spirit connection encourages readers to tap into their inner strength and utilize DIY alternative healing methods and protocols, making it a valuable resource for those seeking actionable solutions.
"God And Cancer" is not just a book; it's a timely and relevant addition to the ongoing cancer treatment conversation. With a growing interest in holistic and alternative healing methods, this book offers a refreshing perspective that encourages readers to take an active role in their own healing. It's a reminder that spirituality and faith can play a significant role in the journey toward recovery, making it a must-read for those interested in the latest developments in cancer treatment.
"God And Cancer" is a must-read for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the mind-body-spirit connection and its impact on cancer treatment. With its empowering message and practical tips, this book is a valuable resource for those battling cancer and their loved ones and caregivers. "God And Cancer" is now available on major online booksellers. For more information and links to five different book editions, including $2.99 eBooks, visit the book's website at http://www.godandcancer.org. For additional information about the author, visit the author's website at http://www.edwardgpalmer.com.
In a world where conventional cancer treatment involving chemo, surgery, or radiation treatments are often the only options, "God And Cancer" offers a refreshing and empowering DIY cancer healing alternative. With its unique DIY healing perspective and cancer protocols, this book will significantly impact the lives of those facing a cancer diagnosis.
Edward Glen Palmer
Apostle Ministry Inc
+1 763-370-8227
email us here