Innovative Approaches to Cost-Effective Countertop Design and Construction
Interstate Advanced Materials offers durable and lightweight material solutions like High Impact Polystyrene and fluted polypropylene for countertop templating.
Polystyrene is flexible and lightweight – it is easy to move and position for on-site templating jobs and can be rolled up for transport in a car.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The stone and solid surface countertop industries utilize materials that are light and durable to create accurate countertop templates. Countertop templates made from lightweight materials that can be rolled up for transport or reused are an effective option to reduce the cost of countertop installation jobs while retaining the precision necessary to ensure accuracy between the project's design, fabrication, and construction stages. Interstate Advanced Materials offers durable and lightweight material solutions for countertop templating, including High Impact Polystyrene, fluted polypropylene, and the silicone sealants used to install countertops.
— Christopher Isar
High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS) is a trusted choice for creating countertop templates due to its great flexibility, durability, and light weight. Polystyrene is flexible and lightweight – it is easy to move and position for on-site templating jobs and can be rolled up for transport in a car. This removes the need for large and costly trucks that other templating materials like balsa wood or medium-density fiberboard (MDF) require to move the template from the job site to the fabrication facility. The material's high impact strength and durability make it resistant to impacts that frequently occur during handling and transport. High Impact Polystyrene can be cut to match precise measurements on-site and joined together with adhesives. Interstate Advanced Materials also offers Renovo-HIPS™, an environmentally sustainable version of HIPS manufactured using 25% post-consumer recycled material.
Fluted polypropylene is an alternative material solution for countertop templates. Also known by the brand name Coroplast, fluted polypropylene is a durable and moisture resistant material, making it a better fit than High Impact Polystyrene for areas where prolonged exposure to moisture is a concern. Fluted polypropylene can be glued or stapled into templates, and its properties allow for staple removal so that the material may be reused as part of another template. Like HIPS, fluted polypropylene is lightweight, but is less flexible and cannot be rolled or folded as easily.
Silicone sealants are a preferred solution in the countertop industry for installation purposes. Known for its waterproof properties, silicone adhesive prevents water from accumulating at the seams, which inhibits mold growth. Bonds formed through silicone sealant are strong and flexible enough to absorb impacts and accommodate the small countertop movements caused by temperature changes and weight distribution without cracking. Silicone sealants have great chemical resistance – they resist many household chemicals and cleaning agents, which helps prevent the adhesive bonds from deteriorating due to repeated cleaning.
Interstate Advanced Materials carries High Impact Polystyrene and fluted polypropylene in full sheet and cut-to-size options, including 3" x 96" strips for templates. Silicone sealants for countertop installations and the glue, applicator bottles, and tips for adhering styrene strips into countertop templates are also available. Countertop professionals looking to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on High Impact Polystyrene, fluted polypropylene, adhesives, and more with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. To learn more about our selection of materials for countertop templating, call a material expert at (800) 742-3444.
Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.
Stephen Sowinski
Interstate Advanced Materials
+1 800-742-3444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube